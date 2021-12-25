«

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/671577299595984896.

Tags: moon, carpinteria creek, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, this was pretty much the last photo I took on our cbc.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, December 25th, 2021 at 1:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.