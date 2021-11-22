justanoldfashiontumblog:

I guess? I don’t know the vocalizations of those various bigger shorebirds well enough to be confident based on what I can hear in the video, and I’m not seeing enough detail to be sure. But if they were biggish, brownish shorebirds in the San Diego area, then yeah, Long-billed Curlew is a likely suspect.

Other possibilities would be Whimbrel or Marbled Godwit. But I think these sound more like the Long-billed Curlew vocalizations I was just listening to in my Sibley app than either of the other two species.

Thank you for the excuse to birdwatch. Always worthwhile! :-)

Tags: birds, maybe?, lbcu.