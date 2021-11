lichenaday:

Chaenotheca ferruginea Whenever I see a lichen with wee lil mushroom-y, pin cups, I lose my shit. How can I be expected to handle myself in the presence of such extreme cuteness? AND THEN! This little shit comes at me with a thallus of bright neon colors??? Like an adorable little Lisa Frank illustration in real life? Nope, dead. I’m dead. And C. ferruginea is to blame. images: source | source

