brooklynbridgebirds:

Female Black-throated Blue Warbler

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Pier 1 Harbor View Lawn

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/663850952321908736.

Tags: birds, yeah, PJH, btbw, would love to see one of these, yesterday I saw my second-ever blackburnian, was a drab female, just like this little lady, turns out drab female fall warblers, are their own kind of spectacular, it’s light out, which means I get to go have warbler neck, from staring up into the local tipuana trees, and lerped eucs.