Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Black-footed Albatross, south of San Miguel Island, 2021-08-14
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/661317191050936320.
Tags: birds, :-), bfal, I'd been trying to see an albatross in santa barbara county, forever, and this was the day I finally did.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at 7:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.