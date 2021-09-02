lies:

garyachapple: Gulls Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario, July 20, 2021. At least two species of gulls, but I’d need more resolution to really sit down and enjoy myself. Some Caspian Terns on the right, too.

Okay. Because I can’t help myself.

Google Earth to figure out the perspective:

There are some Street View panoramas that give a better sense of the location. Here are some more shots from near where the photo was taken:

If we turn to our right there are some cool structures marking the harbor entrance:

Over by the Fish Co. we have these views, including one looking back at us beyond the far birdy wharf:

There’s an eBird hotspot for “Port Dover — Harbour”:

132 species! Not too shabby. The last person to submit a list from there was Greg Wallace, three days ago, who saw two turkey vultures. Top eBirder by species count is Mourad Jabra with 57 species. Way to go, Mourad.

Here’s the gulls-and-terns histogram:

There are the Caspian Terns I was expecting, so we’re good there. Decent chance of Forster’s and Common Terns, too, and now that I look more closely there are a couple of smaller terms on the far right, just below the rightmost Caspian Tern. Could be either Forster’s or Common; I’ll guess Common.

On the gulls, the larger ones with light mantles are very likely Herring Gulls. There are some smaller light-mantled ones toward the right that look good for Ring-billed Gulls. Beyond that it’s hard to say. There could definitely be some LBBGs or GBBGs in there, but I don’t know those well enough to try to pick them out from this image.

Oh, wait. OP put a date on the photo: July 20, 2021. Mourad has an eBird list from that day.

I’m not sure what time of day the original photo was taken, but from the lighting it looks like it might have been around midday. Mourad’s list was from 6:50 p.m. to 8:09 p.m., so it’s not certain that the same birds were still around, but I think there’s a decent chance that the single LBBG and GBBG from Mourad’s list are in the shot. And I’m taking it as reasonably confirmed that the smaller terms are Commons.

Being an obsessive birder in the age of the Internet is weird.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/661232710484918272.

Tags: birds, port dover.