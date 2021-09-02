garyachapple:
Gulls
Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario, July 20, 2021.
At least two species of gulls, but I’d need more resolution to really sit down and enjoy myself. Some Caspian Terns on the right, too.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/661226818924363776.
Tags: birds, gulls.
