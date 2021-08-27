«

thelostcanyon:

Pyrrhuloxia by Andrew Steuer III

Watercolor and white gouache on cold press watercolor board.

https://andrew-steuer.pixels.com

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660701919021563904.

Tags: birds.

