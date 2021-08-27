…my wife had auditioned for an earlier role in season one; the woman who bargains for Jamie Tartt at the fundraising auction. Her character’s name was Old Lady. I told her, “We’re getting there in age, but I don’t think you’re gonna get that part.” [Laughs.] So, yes, she didn’t get that one, but she read for a few other parts. We kind of forgot about it, but a few weeks later Bill came up to me and asked if I’d worked with my wife before, and if so, did we get along. “Interesting question, yes. We met on a job decades ago.” And he told me he’d love to give her the role of Higgins’s wife. I was trying to play it cool, like, Oh yeah, whatever, catch you later. But inside I was like, Oh my God, this is amazing!

