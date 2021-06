shipwreckedcomedy:

The honorable judge wears her wig with pride

She won’t let the Sleepy Hollow criminals slide 👩🏻‍⚖️ Julia Cho is Judge Hester Pringle Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story | Now on Kickstarter! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shipwrecked/headless-a-sleepy-hollow-story/ Photo by Eric Carroll

Graphics by Corey Lubowich

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, julia cho, headless series.