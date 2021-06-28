« shipwreckedcomedy: The honorable judge wears her wig with…

philotheoristic:Wild Sunrise from Ecola Point…the remnants of…

philotheoristic:

Wild Sunrise from Ecola Point
…the remnants of the storm were blowing through just after I entered Oregon’s North coast.  The blustery winds made it a challenge to capture the scene due to vibration/camera movement – requiring a fast shutter speed.  It was a spectacular way to begin my exploration of the coast on my return to California.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/655284992542457856.

Tags: almost, I’m usually a super-preservationist, about chatty OP meta, but in this case I can almost sympathize, with the strip-the-text impulse.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, June 28th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.