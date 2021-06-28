philotheoristic:

Wild Sunrise from Ecola Point

…the remnants of the storm were blowing through just after I entered Oregon’s North coast. The blustery winds made it a challenge to capture the scene due to vibration/camera movement – requiring a fast shutter speed. It was a spectacular way to begin my exploration of the coast on my return to California.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/655284992542457856.

