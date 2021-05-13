fluffygif:

Clean hands, clean phone and I’m gone.

Tags: right?, oh, a little, which is to say, we’ve all become so good at handwashing, thumbs, wrists, the interlaced fingers back-of-the-hands, it’s an interesting reminder of the first days of lockdown, when we didn’t know that obsessive fomite stress, was less important, than close-quarters breathing, I’m a week and a half post-fully-vaccinated, a week and a half after two weeks after pfizer dose two, and I’m still adjusting, I can be around other people, under certain circumstances, without fogging my glasses, weird.