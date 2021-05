vmtv2:

Sinead O’Connor – ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ – 1990

you asked for the truth and I

told you

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/651068015699476480.

Tags: but also, things, I watched this in a different world, as a different person, I didn’t have a child, hadn’t been on the internet, could still hug my mom, mtv seemed important, and cnn mostly not, and people, stay so much the same, things change, shuhada’ sadaqat.