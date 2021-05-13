liesminelli:

There is nothing that brings me more genuine joy than a person who has been deeply hurt by people and actively chose to continue to be soft and caring.

There is nothing more powerful in my eyes than someone who has looked cycles of abuse and bitterness in the face and chose to continue smiling back.

It takes so much strength to allow yourself to be soft and recklessly kind. It takes so much strength to use the hands that once blocked hits to give flowers to strangers.

I am so proud of you and your efforts do not go unnoticed.