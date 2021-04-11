« occasionallybirds:There are new birds for me to find even in the…

riverwindphotography: Beauty in the Spruce©…

riverwindphotography:

Beauty in the Spruce

© riverwindphotography, March 2021

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/648199519395348480.

Tags: birds, hofi.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, April 11th, 2021 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.