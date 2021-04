occasionallybirds:

There are new birds for me to find even in the winter. Winter wren (Troglodytes hiemalis) March 7, 2021 Southeastern Pennsylvania This bird is visually identical to but genetically different from the Pacific Wren and the Eurasian Wren. It will be heading to its Canadian (or very northern United States) breeding grounds soon.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/648180645713117184.

Tags: birds, wiwr.