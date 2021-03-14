blueaugustsuns:

« queenstravelingdarling:andy-kandy:These are what pranks should…
Tags: we in the colonies are here for this shade, fun fact: oprah and meghan and harry live just down the road from me, celebs love living around here, it’s kind of ridic, I regularly birdwatch just outside the gated compounds, of julia louis dreyfus, and george clooney, oprah and meghan and harry tho, are on a different level, they’re around, but not quite as accessible, in week 2 of lockdown I did in fact drive by ellen degeneres, just standing by the side of the road in downtown carp, I did a double take, and we locked eyes for a moment, a brief acknowledgement, before we went on with our lives.

