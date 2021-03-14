inthetags:

reblog and put in the tags a fandom you used to be in and why you left it

Tags: got show, b/c of the treatment of women, and sansa in particular, not treatment in the sense of the depicted world’s misogyny, but in the sense of the show’s misogyny, the train wreck of the final season, after d&b had run off the rails by outstripping grrm, and being forced to offer their own vision, was an added flourish, but I was already gone.