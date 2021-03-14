queenstravelingdarling:

andy-kandy: These are what pranks should be…. My heart would have came out my chest!!!

Am I the only person who can’t fully enjoy these without assessing the likelihood that the mark was in the know, i.e., that the surprise reveal was staged?

In this one it’s the camera person that makes me suspicious. The mark never acknowledges that there’s someone standing there a few inches away filming the whole thing. But he must be aware of that. I suppose you could have set up the prank by desensitizing him to that over a period of time. But on balance I think it’s more likely the scene was staged.

It’s almost ALWAYS more likely the scene was staged. It’s a cynical view, I realize. But you have to ask yourself: which would have been easier to achieve? An actual prank with an unaware mark? Or a faux prank in which the mark is pretending?

