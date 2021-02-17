« leepacey:okay so for anyone who hasn’t seen space sweepers (2021), they did something really cool…
wizzardhowl:space sweepers is everything i could’ve asked for: found space family with a… »

queueholic:y’all don’t get it, kot nim called bubs ‘unni’, not lady but big sister…

queueholic:

y’all don’t get it, kot nim called bubs ‘unni’, not lady but big sister and the wholesomeness of this trans robot being recognized by a child not only as a woman but as her family is killing me

Tags: also: yes, space sweepers, this is the kind of stuff that gets lost in translation, so it's good that multilingual folk are around to squee knowledge into the void, bubs=best robot character ever?, or best robot character ever?.

