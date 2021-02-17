queueholic:y’all don’t get it, kot nim called bubs ‘unni’, not lady but big sister…
y’all don’t get it, kot nim called bubs ‘unni’, not lady but big sister and the wholesomeness of this trans robot being recognized by a child not only as a woman but as her family is killing me
Tags: also: yes, space sweepers, this is the kind of stuff that gets lost in translation, so it's good that multilingual folk are around to squee knowledge into the void, bubs=best robot character ever?, or best robot character ever?.