queueholic:

y’all don’t get it, kot nim called bubs ‘unni’, not lady but big sister and the wholesomeness of this trans robot being recognized by a child not only as a woman but as her family is killing me

Tags: also: yes, space sweepers, this is the kind of stuff that gets lost in translation, so it's good that multilingual folk are around to squee knowledge into the void, bubs=best robot character ever?, or best robot character ever?.