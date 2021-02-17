leepacey:okay so for anyone who hasn’t seen space sweepers (2021), they did something really cool…

« occasionallybirds:Bath time
okay so for anyone who hasn’t seen space sweepers (2021), they did something really cool with language — because it’s a futuristic scifi movie, all the characters have in-ear instant translators, so characters in the same scene will all be speaking different languages and they all just understand. the main cast of like five people is korean, but every other character all speaks a different language

i rewatched the movie and this time i kept count of all the different languages, and i heard:

  • korean
  • english
  • spanish
  • nigerian pidgin (it took forever for me to figure out what specific language karum speaks)
  • mandarin
  • russian
  • arabic
  • danish
  • french
  • filipino

and i just think that’s neat 😁

