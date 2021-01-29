jimstares:

I’ve followed Caitlin Doughty’s Ask A Mortician series for a while, but this was different. Caitlin on camera is always kind and gentle, talking about the serious subject of death. This is an angry Caitlin, and rightly so.

This caught me up quick – “There is dignity, grace, and humanity, in changing your mind.”

She’s right of course, I’ve been so angry about people refusing to see the facts, not wearing masks, being idiots, demanding an haircut or whatever, when maybe what I should be is less pissed and more focused on education.