« jimstares:I’ve followed Caitlin Doughty’s Ask A Mortician series…
photoshamanism: “… in this small space of time we had mutually… »

scammer:scammer:its been january for just a bit too long now starting to get suspicious

scammer:

scammer:

its been january for just a bit too long now

starting to get suspicious

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641656875440570368.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 29th, 2021 at 6:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.