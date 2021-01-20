« unexplained-events:Former NASA art director Ron Miller created…

geopsych:Grasses in the wind.

geopsych:

Grasses in the wind.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/640883810887696384.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 at 6:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.