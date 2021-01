unexplained-events:

Former NASA art director Ron Miller created images of what the night sky would look like if the moon was replaced by the other planets in the solar system. 1. Moon ( Original photo taken over Death Valley, California.)

2. Neptune

3. Jupiter

4. Mars

5. Uranus

6. Mercury

7. Saturn

8. Venus

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/640864941205766144.