Amanda Gorman, “The Hill We Climb”
America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate performs her poem “The Hill We Climb” at Biden’s inauguration.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/640906463468994560.
Tags: 2359, amanda gorman.
America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate performs her poem “The Hill We Climb” at Biden’s inauguration.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/640906463468994560.
Tags: 2359, amanda gorman.
This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 at 12:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.