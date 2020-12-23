Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

There’s some artistic license in this one. This year’s cookie day was the day before I got that shot through the kitchen window of the female Costa’s Hummingbird at our feeder. But we saw her during cookie day as well.

Mmm, baklava.

I first saw the COHU the day before cookie day, on the day that would have been our Christmas count, and it was bittersweet b/c the count wasn’t happening, and she would have been a great bird to have for it. But then again I probably wouldn’t have been in my kitchen on count day if we hadn’t cancelled.

