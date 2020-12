Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/638311325371613184.

Tags: hjem til jul, this shot really captures the thing about the show I love most, jonas is watching johanne caring for the older patient in the corridor, and his look says everything, b/c johanne, for all her self-destructive madcap behavior, is very very good at her job, and he sees that, and appreciates it, and the quiet way he expresses it in this shot, says everything about him.