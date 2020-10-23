justanoldfashiontumblog: @lies Oh yeah! Are these the Grand…

justanoldfashiontumblog:

Oh yeah! Are these the Grand Canyon condors?

Actually, I can answer that myself thanks to the wing tags and the Internet. Yeah, they’re all in the Arizona population.

T7 – A male that hatched on June 13, 2016

44 – A female that hatched on June 4, 2016

R8 – A male that hatched on April 29, 2015

Can’t quite make out the tag on the last one. Looks like it ends in a 5, but there are several possibilities there.

That is so cool.

https://science.peregrinefund.org/condor-list

Status of Individual California Condors | Conservation Science

