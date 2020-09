“What I want to say is

that the past is the past,

and the present is what your life is,

and you are capable

of choosing what that will be,

darling citizen.”

– Mary Oliver, Mornings at Blackwater

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/630302847589810176.

Tags: mary oliver, 2359, mornings at blackwater, darling citizen.