« havocinthebluebox: v8roadworrier: #romance#listen i know that Courtly Love ™ is a much analyzed…

directedbysnyder:There’s only one way this war ends: last man…

directedbysnyder:

There’s only one way this war ends: last man standing.

1917 (2019) dir. Sam Mendes

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/630170724814962688.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.