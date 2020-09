cochart:

Let’s take a moment to think about how the story of Luthien rescuing Beren is such a classic adventure story with a female protagonist who does all the stereotypical adventure things. We have the heroine (Luthien), animal sidekick(?) (Huan) and a boyfriend locked in a tower (Beren). You can almost imagine a classic RPG with the story.

