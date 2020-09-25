queenofattolia: amare-ancora: johnnyflynniverse Mr Knightley in…
johnnyflynniverse Mr Knightley in Emma (2020)
#the funniest thing about mr knightley is that arguably nothing in his life goes seriously wrong#compared to wentworth or darcy or brandon or even edward ferrars#he’s got no serious insurmountable painful event or circumstance#he’s just unfortunately in love with his neighbour#so no dramatic event or reversal of fortune#he’s just trundling along#and yet every adaptation has him just Opressed By Emotions he’s trying to deny having#george knightley: strengths include steadiness of character responsible land management and being socially considerate but also#george knightley: in love and mad about it
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/630242456225693697.