« van-helsing: I’m going to hang up this phone, and then I’m…
spiritofsailing: 12mR “Trivia” »

itscolossal:A Statue of a Defiant Girl Now Confronts the Famous…

itscolossal:

A Statue of a Defiant Girl Now Confronts the Famous ‘Charging Bull’ on Wall St.

This re-reblog brought to you courtesy of Tumblr’s inept content-moderation implementation.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/629062634073882624.

Tags: sigh, and then, apparently forever, only the op can request review, only the op’s post is restored, if tumblr’s reviewer sees that the algorithm made a mistake, all the reblogs remain blocked, david karp’s half-assed approach to life, will be with us, also apparently forever.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 6:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.