« itscolossal:A Statue of a Defiant Girl Now Confronts the Famous…

spiritofsailing: 12mR “Trivia”

spiritofsailing:

12mR “Trivia”

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/629064692034338816.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.