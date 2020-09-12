van-helsing:

I’m going to hang up this phone, and then I’m going to show these people what you don’t want them to see. I’m going to show them a world without you. A world without rules and controls, without borders or boundaries. A world where anything is possible. Where we go from there is a choice I leave to you. The Matrix (1999)

This repeat reblog brought to you courtesy of Tumblr’s poorly implemented adult-content-review process.

Tags: but still, and then, ima keep doing this, let me know if it bugs you, i just feel a low-grade annoyance, at the poor way they’ve implemented this, where only the original poster, can initiate a review, even if they acknowkedge their error, and remove the original post’s block, the reblogs remain blocked, apparently forever, the site is free, and they did eventually stop running abusive horror ads, and i guess we’re supposed to be grateful, that their money-losing owners, havent just killed tumblr outright, the reblogs meant something to me, they’re like children, and yes they’re problematic in their own wee ways, but don’t you, a careless stranger, insult them to my face, and then act like it’s not your problem, when you don’t bother to clean up the mess, after you learn you’re wrong.