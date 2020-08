that-crazy-scorpio-man:

todaysbird: ahh x … SQUONK!!!

Walking home that night

The sack across my back the sound of sobbing on my shoulder

When suddenly it stopped

I opened up the sack, all that I had

A pool of bubbles and tears, just a pool of tears

Just a pool of tears

Tags: birds, rogu, squonk.