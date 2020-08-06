greetings

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/625751647726059520.

Tags: birds, snpl, this fluffball had many protectors, mom kept them safe during incubation, dad took over around the time this photo was taken, and human volunteers, patrolled the beach, to keep dogs and doofuses away, i had a brief chat with their human protector, who alerted me to their presence, but said I was cool, as long as i stayed on the right side, of the suggestive fencing, but then they came up to check me out, so i got down at snpl eye level, and took this shot.