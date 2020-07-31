garyachapple: Turkey Vulture Mono Cliffs Provincial Park, Mono,…
Turkey Vulture
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park, Mono, Ontario, June 16, 2020
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/625187891890585600.
Turkey Vulture
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park, Mono, Ontario, June 16, 2020
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/625187891890585600.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.