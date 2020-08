lovebluelike:

The grey crowned crane

The grey crowned crane is one of the most regal birds you’ll see in Southern Africa. It stands over three feet tall and has a wingspan of over six feet. Unfortunately only 17,000 to 22,000 remain in the wild, and their numbers are on the decline, according to the IUCN Red List.

Reference photo @kengeiger Instagram | Youtube

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/625206766265843712.