tamalain:

sixpenceee: Jupiter’s moons, as seen by Cassini Sadly, Cassini was in orbit around SATURN, not jupiter

No sorrow required. Cassini did a gravity-assist flyby of Jupiter in December 2000, which is when the keyframes were obtained that Kevin M. Gill used to create this animation.

Google is your friend.

