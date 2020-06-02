I’ve been seeing your avatar for a long time now and it has only just clicked – in a drunken epiphany – that it’s from the comic strip of Bram Stoker writing a letter to Walt Whitman. Why did I not notice before? I knew it was familiar.

I feel like I already responded to this, maybe? But it’s still here in my inbox, so it’s also possible I meant to respond and forgot.

It’s great that you recognized it! Though unless there’s ANOTHER comic in which Bram Stoker is writing to Walt Whitman, I think maybe you (or I) have misremembered it. Or maybe there’s a Berenstein/Berenstain crossover thing happening. Because in the continuum I remember it’s actually Jules Verne writing to Edgar Allan Poe. But now I really want to see the version in which it’s Bram confessing his love for Walt, because that sounds awesome.

http://www.harkavagrant.com/index.php?id=213

