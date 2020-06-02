« Okay, so I moved to the DC area for my new job and HOLY CRUD THERE ARE SO MANY BLUE JAYS! In New York I would only see them in the woods on hikes but here they’re in people’s yards!
tamalain: sixpenceee: Jupiter’s moons, as seen by… »

klemannlee: American Redstart – female

klemannlee:

American Redstart – female

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/619823866845544448.

Tags: birds, PJH, amre.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.