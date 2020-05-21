Day 65 of COVID-19 shelter-in-place

anonsally:

Wife cut her hair a little shorter yesterday. Today she said that using the clippers is slightly addictive. “You’re going to run out of hair!” I pointed out. She grinned malevolently and said “But I could cut your hair!” So now I’m slightly worried she will shave my head while I’m sleeping. Keep reading

On woodpeckers, Downy/Hairy and Nuttall’s should be fairly distinguishable as long as you get a decent look at the back, since (as I realize you know) the Nuttall’s has the horizontally striped “ladder-backed” look, while Downy/Hairy has a broad white stripe down the back. They’re also distinguishable by voice.

I talked more about this (so much more) in the on-line meeting of our local bird club a few weeks ago:

https://youtu.be/s8FJVGgWJ-0

Today at 4 p.m. Pacific we’re having our next meeting. It’s on swallows and swifts! I’m really looking forward to it. Esteemed mutuals are especially encouraged to consider participating via Zoom or watching the YouTube livestream. (@echojar watched the woodpeckers one, but I was too distracted to notice them in the livestream comments until afterwards, for which I’m kicking myself.)

Details about the meeting here: http://www.carpwithoutcars.org/2020/05/17/swallows-and-swifts-carpinteria-birdwatchers-meeting-for-thursday-may-21-2020/

Tags: birds, carpinteria birdwatchers, woodpeckers.