« sarah-gay-hart:are they TRYING to kill us??????
this panel from hyperbole and a half is the inside of my brain most of these days »

debunkshy: Least BitternDunn’s Marsh, WI10 May 2020

debunkshy:

Least Bittern
Dunn’s Marsh, WI
10 May 2020

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/617787992544870400.

Tags: birds, this is the coolest thing ever, lebi.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at 8:34 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.