« https://youtu.be/dKltxFv1vBA
stream: Contagion (2011) dir. Steven Soderbergh »

jhfrench: Grassland Habitat The delightful Grasshopper Sparrow is often seen during breeding season…

jhfrench:

Grassland Habitat

The delightful Grasshopper Sparrow is often seen during breeding season singing atop partially exposed stems or on fences. Wild oats and purple needlegrass are among the many species that make up the swaying golden fields these guys call home!

There are three more illustrations in this series showing different habitats of Big Sur. 😊

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/614206773081112576.

Tags: birds, grsp, fun fact: I love them, looking forward to hearing them singing again.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.