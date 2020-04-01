jhfrench: Grassland Habitat The delightful Grasshopper Sparrow is often seen during breeding season…
Grassland Habitat
The delightful Grasshopper Sparrow is often seen during breeding season singing atop partially exposed stems or on fences. Wild oats and purple needlegrass are among the many species that make up the swaying golden fields these guys call home!
There are three more illustrations in this series showing different habitats of Big Sur. 😊
