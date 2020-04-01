« jhfrench: Grassland Habitat The delightful Grasshopper Sparrow is often seen during breeding season…
stream: Contagion (2011) dir. Steven Soderbergh

stream:

Contagion (2011) dir. Steven Soderbergh

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/614206883057827840.

Tags: interesting to me, that i watched this movie in 2011, mostly b/c jennifer ehle, though kate was also a factor, but had no recollection of the term fomites being defined, i thought it was a completely new-to-me word, when i (re)learned it recently, i specifically thought to myself, this is a new word to me, i have never heard this word before, but i was WRONG, it was totally in there, dr. erin mears totally explained it to me, my brain is like social media, i live on the frothy edge of advancing now, but there is so much lost and buried, underneath.

