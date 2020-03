samsketchbook:

The text reads, “YOU WERE FRANTIC AND FOOLISH, YOU KEPT NO TRACK OF TIME, YOU RAN YOUR DELICATE BODY INTO ITS NATURAL END,

YOU BURNED ALL YOUR CANDLES TO STUMPS, YOU ARE TIRED AND HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO LAY DOWN,

YOU HAVE EARNED THIS REPERCUSSION, THIS REWARD, THIS RECKONING,

YOU FINALLY NEED TO KNOW HOW TO DECAY GRACEFULLY LIE STILL (x13) ”

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613904772050894848.

Tags: 2359.