jaynaneeya:

Mary Kate Wiles as herself (with varying degrees of seriousness) in several miscellaneous videos Happy Birthday, MK! Thank you not only for creating a ton of awesome projects, but also for all the effort you put into connecting with and understanding your audience. I think I speak for pretty much everyone who has ever supported you when I say that yes, it is very apparent that you love and appreciate us, and we hope that it is equally apparent that the feeling is mutual.

Whoa. When you’ve got Talking Marriage with Ryan Bailey you know you’re looking at a gifset deep cut.

👍

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613898277510840320.