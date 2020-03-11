“Often it seems everything wrong with Bernie’s campaign can be attributed to something he’s doing right, but for which he’s being punished by Democratic elites or the corporate media (“the persecuted suffer because of their goodness”). Bernie doesn’t win Black voters because they’re too conservative and loyal to the establishment; his supporters are accused of online abuse because they’re particularly enthusiastic and economically desperate; he has fewer endorsements because he’s an outsider and other elected officials are afraid to buck the bosses; he receives little earned media because the media hates him for refusing to flatter the pundit class and their expertise. These things may all be true, but they’re also explanations which preclude solutions; they absolve us, attest to our innocence, and prefigure an alibi for our inevitable downfall.”

– “Beautiful Losers,” Sam Adler-Bell

i spent too much time, in the past week, talking with a coworker, whom i deeply admire, about warren's grievance that she aired at several points, incl. in the maddow interview, i support his policy positions, but his treatment of the warren campaign, prefigured an inevitable loss, if he was unwilling to hear and respond, to learn and grow, in the specific ways that she tried to articulate to him, if that conversation was, in warren's dense-with-meaning characterization, short, then he was choosing righteousness, over being the kind of actual champion, the oppressed deserve.